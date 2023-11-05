wrestling / News
The Acclaimed Defeat Dalton Castle and the Boys In Surprise Trios Title Defense on AEW Collision
The Acclaimed held their ‘National 69 Day’ celebration on AEW Collision but it was interrupted by Dalton Castle and the Boys. Before that, the three joked around with and thanked the fans. At one point, MJF appeared on the video screen to thank Max Caster for helping him on Dynamite. Then Castle and the Boys showed up, destroying The Acclaimed’s 69 trophy. This set up a surprise AEW Trios title defense, which the champions won.
The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass have been champions for 69 days (obviously) and are in their first reign. This marked their ninth defense, giving them the most in the belts’ short history.
