The Acclaimed Sign Onto Team AEW To Battle The Elite At Blood & Guts
July 17, 2024 | Posted by
The Acclaimed are officially part of Team AEW in next week’s Blood & Guts match. Wednesday night’s show saw Max Caster & Anthony Bowens join Swerve Strickland and Mark Briscoe in the match, in which they will battle The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, & Jack Perry.
The match is set to take place next week on AEW Dynamite.
The Acclaimed have joined the AEW and ROH World Champions for Blood and Guts!#AEWDynamite 250 is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/KmYZaOzYB0
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 18, 2024
