The Acclaimed Sign Onto Team AEW To Battle The Elite At Blood & Guts

July 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Acclaimed Swerve Strickland Mark Briscoe Team AEW Dynamite 7-17-24 Image Credit: AEW

The Acclaimed are officially part of Team AEW in next week’s Blood & Guts match. Wednesday night’s show saw Max Caster & Anthony Bowens join Swerve Strickland and Mark Briscoe in the match, in which they will battle The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, & Jack Perry.

The match is set to take place next week on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Blood and Guts, The Acclaimed, Jeremy Thomas

