The Acclaimed Vow That They’re Going To AEW All In, Send Message To FTR

The Acclaimed were fired up after FTR ruined their Tag Team Title shot on Dynamite, and they sent a message to the team ahead of Collision. FTR came down and interfered in the match, which led to a #1 contenders match between FTR and The Acclaimed for Collision with the winners battling the Bucks at AEW All In.

AEW posted a digital exclusive with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn after the episode, and you can see the video and highlights (per Fightful) below:

Gunn on the Dynamite match: “So Elite, I don’t know how you did it. You see, you got me ejected because you thought that I was going to be the one that got you beat. But unfortunately, it’s not. I don’t know if you’ve been watching my boys for the last two weeks, but you lit a fire under their asses, and they’re not fun-loving scissor guys anymore. They’re straight-up ass-whipping boys.”

Castrer on Young Bucks and FTR trying to ‘gatekeep’ the division: “Young Bucks, you got a taste of what it was like today. You couldn’t beat us on your own. You needed your boys, FTR, the two teams at the top of the tag team division, trying to keep their two spots safe, sacred from guys like us. Hey, FTR, you might have accomplished a lot. Young Bucks, you might have started this company. All In was your creation. But because of your creation, because of everything you guys have done, you gave us a platform, and we’ve done things bigger than you guys could ever dream of. So understood, y’all are jealous. You want to keep us out. Gatekeeping, they call it. Gatekeeping the tag team division? No more. Saturday on Collision, FTR, you guys meet the people’s choice. You guys don’t meet the scissor guys. You guys meet The Acclaimed, Max and Anthony, and that’s a mic drop.”

Owens on FTR getting involved in their business: “We told you to stay out of our way. We told you to stay out of our way in our pursuit of getting back what we want most, those AEW Tag Team Titles. But you just couldn’t resist, could you, Dax? You couldn’t resist, could you, Cash? So now, you pay the price. You step in the ring with The Acclaimed, and we are gonna whip your ass for it. We’re gonna whip your ass so bad, and we’re gonna walk into All In, and we’re gonna take those AEW Tag Team Championships. You understand me? You better. Because you better nut up or shut up. We’ll see your bitch-asses on Collision.”