The AEW Roster Is At Home In Latest Being The Elite

The latest edition of Being the Elite is now online, featuring the AEW roster spending their time at home in quarantine. Here’s a recap:

– Matt Jackson offers his son coffee, who reminds him that he’s four.

– Nick Jackson is doing better after the Inner Circle’s attack. He also has a new baby son named Michael. If the baby gets into wrestling, he will be Michael Jackson.

– The Bucks talk about how most things are shut down, but not Nick’s gym. They go there with Brandon Cutler. Matt reveals he’s not shaving until this is over. He coughs into his arm and Cutler wipes everything down, even though Matt insists he doesn’t have COVID-19.

– Kenny Omega reveals his cast is off but they still have to tape his hand up. He wants to entertain but he wants to be away from Colt Cabana. He couldn’t find Colt anywhere. Suddenly a news report on the TV turns into a screensaver of Colt’s face and Omega isn’t happy.

– Christopher Daniels celebrates his quarantine birthday with gifts like a mask, water, hand sanitizer, Monster Rehab, and toilet paper. He talks to people on Skype. He says this wasn’t how he planned to spend his 50th birthday, but he’s glad to spend it with his family. He thanks fans for their kind words.

– Peter Avalon mocks Cutler for losing to Cabana, until he’s reminded that he lost to him too.

– Luchasaurus is bored at home and announces that he’s ‘lost his tail.’

– Matt Jackson answers fan questions and promotes his upcoming book.

– Hangman Page is at home but doesn’t take any calls from The Elite. He also watches Tiger King while dressed like Joe Exotic.