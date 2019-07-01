The Allure Discuss Why They Waited So Long For ROH Debut, Goals For Women of Honor

– The Allure spoke with ROH for a new interview discussing their in-ring debut at ROH Best in the World. You can see highlights below:

On why they waited for three months to debut

Velvet Sky: “Because coming in and wrestling on Day 1 is lame. Where’s the excitement in that? Ever hear of storytelling? Guess this fan base should get familiar.”

Angelina Love: “We always said we would decide the time and the place and that’s exactly what we’ve done. We could take as much or as little time as we want. We’ve just been enjoying putting everyone on blast.”

Mandy Leon: “Exactly. The Allure decides when and where. Period.”

On their goals for Women of Honor

Love: “Our goal in Women of Honor is to show everyone that believe it or not, you can, in fact, be a sexy woman and still know how to wrestle. I’m a six-time world champion, Velvet is a two-time world champion, and Mandy is the living and breathing reason that Women of Honor even exists. We wear sexy clothes, we put on lipstick and we kick ass. Plain and simple. And yes, we know the gold will be in our group soon enough — where it belongs.”

Sky: “This division needed a shakeup. It’s about time, Women of Honor.”

Leon: “We will dominate and look good doing it. Just because we wear lipstick doesn’t mean we can’t kick your ass. We will kick your ass and we will look good doing it. The gold belongs with The Allure — end of story.”

On their message to fans who don’t stand with them

Leon: “I don’t know where you are getting your information from, Kevin, but clearly The Allure are the fan favorites. Message for the fans? Yes. Hey, Allure gang! Please tell this fool to get familiar. Nobody gets down with a fraud of a champion.”

Love: “From the majority of what we see, everyone stands behind us because no one likes whiny, entitled babyfaces, champion or not.”

Sky: “To the select few who don’t stand with us, you’re all so boring. You wouldn’t know exciting if it smashed you in the face.”