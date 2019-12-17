The Ascension Set For First Post-WWE Bookings

– The Ascension are set for their first indy appearances after being released from WWE. WrestleFest 2 and Scott Wilder Promotions have announced that Konor and Viktor will be appearing at their shows in March.

WrestleFest 2 will take place on March 8th in Albany, New York, with no details on the team’s role there. The Scott Wilder Promotions announcement notes they will be appearing at Xtreme Wrestling Alliance’s “The Awakening” and teases a “Smackdown rematch.”

The two were released alongside Luke Harper and Sin Cara earlier this month.