wrestling / News
The Ascension Set For First Post-WWE Bookings
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
– The Ascension are set for their first indy appearances after being released from WWE. WrestleFest 2 and Scott Wilder Promotions have announced that Konor and Viktor will be appearing at their shows in March.
WrestleFest 2 will take place on March 8th in Albany, New York, with no details on the team’s role there. The Scott Wilder Promotions announcement notes they will be appearing at Xtreme Wrestling Alliance’s “The Awakening” and teases a “Smackdown rematch.”
The two were released alongside Luke Harper and Sin Cara earlier this month.
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana On Their TNA Departures, Seeing That Fans Wanted Something Different and Buying the NWA
- Jim Ross on Paul Heyman’s 2003 Removal From Smackdown Creative, If Stephanie McMahon Was Involved
- Goldberg Talks to Steve Austin About His WCW Run, Looking Like Him, Beating Hulk Hogan, Infamous Brock Lesnar Match, Dislike of Scott Hall, More
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004