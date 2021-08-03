wrestling / News
‘The Assassin’ Jody Hamilton Currently In Hospice Care
August 3, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Jody Hamilton (aka The Assassin, The Masked Assassin, and Assassin #1) has been moved to hospice care.
Hamilton, 82, made his pro wrestling debut back in the 1950s before eventually forming the famous team, The Assassins, with Assassin #2 (Tom Renesto). Even after Renesto’s retirement, Hamilton continued the team with various wrestlers in masked roles.
Hamilton was eventually forced to retire from wrestling in the late 80s after suffering a broken neck during a match.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mr. Hamilton.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, WWE Allowing Marquee Talent To Potentially Sign With AEW
- Britt Baker Says Adam Cole Wouldn’t Jump to AEW Just For Her
- Note On Reaction From WWE’s TV Partners To Bray Wyatt’s Release
- Ric Flair No Longer With WWE, Requested His Release, Voiced Frustration With Vince McMahon