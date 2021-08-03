‘The Assassin’ Jody Hamilton Currently In Hospice Care

PWInsider reports that Jody Hamilton (aka The Assassin, The Masked Assassin, and Assassin #1) has been moved to hospice care.

Hamilton, 82, made his pro wrestling debut back in the 1950s before eventually forming the famous team, The Assassins, with Assassin #2 (Tom Renesto). Even after Renesto’s retirement, Hamilton continued the team with various wrestlers in masked roles.

Hamilton was eventually forced to retire from wrestling in the late 80s after suffering a broken neck during a match.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mr. Hamilton.