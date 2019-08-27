The Authors of Pain Nearly Made Return on Last Night’s Raw

– According to a new report, the Authors of Pain were considered for making their return on last night’s Raw. During the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Brian Alvarez revealed that there was discussion of bringing the team back during the Tag Team Turmoil. However, obviously that didn’t happen as WWE officials decided otherwise.

The two have been off TV since January due to a knee injury to Akam. He was reportedly cleared back in May and they have been doing live event work since July.