The Bella Twins Announce 600 Million Views for YouTube Channel, Close to 3 Million Subscribers

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) revealed a major milestone for their official YouTube channel today. The sisters announced that they have now hit 600 million views for the channel as they hyped their road to three million subscribers. Their channel is currently at 2.82 million subscribers.

You can check out the video they made on the announcement below. They also put the word out to their fans by asking what they want to see in the three million subscriber video. The Bella Twins are WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees. The induction ceremony is still slated for later this year.

