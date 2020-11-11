wrestling / News

The Bella Twins Claim They Have One More WWE Run In Them

November 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Bella Twins WWE Hall of Fame

During an appearance on Access Hollywood, Brie and Nikki Bella said that they think they have one more WWE run in them, as they want the Women’s tag team titles.

When asked about a return, Brie said: “This is what’s hard for Nikki and I. When we left, all of a sudden the WWE Women’s Tag Titles came and we’re like, ‘Wait a sec, that’s for the Bella twins.’ We’ve been dying to have tag titles. And so ee feel like we have one more run in us and we really want to go for those tag titles.

