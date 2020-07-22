The Bella Twins Discuss Dealing With the Pandemic at Home, How the World Has Changed

– The New York Times recently did an article profiling The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella), who discussed filming the sixth season of their reality show, Total Bellas, ahead of their July and early August due dates, when they are scheduled to give birth, along with dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the show’s executive producer, the show has had to reduce the production crew for filming due to the risks of the pandemic. Below are some highlights. The new season for The Bella Twins’ show is going to debut later this fall.

Nikki on wanting to finally have a pizookie during her pregnancy: “I have not had a pizookie, I feel like, in 10 or more years, because I’d have to get in wrestling gear. Finally it’s allowed. But I’m not coming into a restaurant before I have a baby. I’m just not,” said Nikki. “I called the restaurant to see if I could take it out, do a carryout. And he goes, ‘You can. But honestly, it’s not as good. You need to come in and have it.’”

Nikki on their being zero property lines between her and Brie’s homes: “I literally just walk over, the majority of the time in my robe and slippers, just walk into Brie’s. If she’s cooking food, I guess I have the expectation that there’s some for me.”

Nikki Bella on the pandemic and quarantining in Arizona: “All of our friends who are hairstylists, they’re slammed here. Having their busiest weeks. Everyone else is already working again, and to ask someone to quarantine and then just be a part of us, they’d be missing out on so much business. Because we’ve thought about that. We’re like, ‘Let’s just make people around us quarantine.’ Everyone’s like, ‘No, no. We have to work.’”

Brie Bella on how the world has changed during the pandemic: “Everyone’s seen the shift in the world and whether you want to accept it or not, when you do accept it, it’s nice to go with the shift and just evolve, because I feel if you don’t evolve with whatever’s going on right now and what the future may bring, then you’re going to be left out in the dust. I do believe we have a new normal. It’s crazy because I feel our generations never saw that, but our grandparents saw it. They knew what it was like to go through war, the Great Depression. They had to shift. They had to evolve. And I feel like that’s what we’re all going to have to do too.”