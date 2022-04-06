The Bella Twins’ Favorite Wrestlemania Match Was Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

In the latest edition of the Bellas podcast (via Fightful), The Bella Twins said that their favorite match at Wrestlemania was the RAW Women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Belair ended up winning the match to become the new champion. Here are highlights:

Nikki on her favorite Wrestlemania 38 match: “My favorite match was Becky and Bianca. From, the entrances, I’m really big with WrestleMania entrances. I feel like everyone should have some big, crazy, entrance. It’s WrestleMania, it’s the one time a year we can do it and the one time a year where you’ll see some people who don’t get those kind of things, get it. I love theirs, especially Bianca’s because, you know how I’ve always pitched to do a pep rally on stage. Getting those vibes and she nailed it. It was so perfect to have the band up there, just so talented and to open that up. Then, their match, I loved their pace, I loved the story they told, they just had me. They had me on the edge of my seat the whole time. All of us girls were watching and I was like, ‘I think Bianca is going to go over.’ Some were like, “Really? I don’t know.’ They all thought it was Becky. Honestly, at the end, I didn’t know who it was. They gave some good false finishes. I really enjoyed their match. Ronda and Charlotte also killed it and I loved their match. I was so impressed by the women on Saturday night.”

Brie on her favorite match: Brie agreed with her sister, saying, “My favorite match was definitely Bianca and Becky. I was blown away by Becky. When she came out, my jaw hit the floor. She looked like the biggest star on the night. Literally, the biggest star on the night. Of the weekend, actually.”

Nikki on Becky Lynch: Nikki said, “Becky is a whole other level of superstar. All four girls that night, their presence is strong and beautiful. Becky has this new look and for a while, I was missing The Man, but I’ve now become so drawn to this new character she has. When she came out at WrestleMania with that hair and those glasses and that outfit, you just felt her confidence. She nailed it. I felt she was the most confident and comfortable she’s ever been in the ring. There is something different with her on WrestleMania night.”