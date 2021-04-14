The Bella Twins on Learning About Their WrestleMania 37 Segment the Night Before

– During this week’s edition of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki and Brie Bella (The Bella Twins) spoke about their WrestleMania 37 segment with Bayley, Hulk Hogan, and Titus O’Neil. Below are some highlights from The Bella Twins (via Fightful):

Brie Bella on learning about their segment for Night 2: “We got a call to do something with Hogan, Titus, and Bayley. It was really cool because we were like, ‘Yes, we would love to do something.’ Then, we got to the building and they were like, ‘You’ll be on right before the main event.'”

Nikki Bella on getting the call about it the night before: “We get the call the night before that they’d like us [to do the segment] on Sunday night. I remember just going, ‘I don’t have anything to wear.'”

Nikki Bella on Titus O’Neil: “I want to give a last shoutout to someone who I think it so special to our company. He always amazes me and has such a big heart. Titus O’Neil. He did such an incredible job hosting. He’s such a class act. He’s so positive and always making you laugh. I really love that guy. All he wants to do is do good.”