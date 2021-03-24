The Bella Twins on This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Being Taped, WrestleMania 37 Plans

– During a recent edition of The Bellas Podcast, The Bella Twins Nikki and Brie Bella discussed the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony being taped this year. The Bella Twins were announced as Class of 2020 inductees. However, the ceremony was delayed to this year due to the pandemic. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Brie Bella on nothing taking away from their induction: “It doesn’t and the only reason is, when you get the phone call that you’re being inducted into the Hall of Fame, it is the greatest feeling and the biggest high. It’s the ultimate honor. Nothing can take that away. 2020 is a historical year because of the pandemic. We got inducted in a historical year.”

Nikki Bella on their not being a crowd for the ceremony: “Crowd or no crowd, it’s just being inducted into the Hall of Fame. The fact we can call ourselves Hall of Famers is amazing.”

Nikki Bella on their plans to attend WrestleMania 37: “We’re also going to be taking the stage at WrestleMania. We are going so Bella style.”