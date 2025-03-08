wrestling / News

The Bella Twins React To John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber, attacking Cody Rhodes and joining forces with The Rock. In an interview with Women Wrestling Talk (via Fightful), The Bella Twins reacted to the turn, noting that it was ‘about time’ it happened.

Brie said: “It’s about time. I’m actually really happy because this is his farewell year, and I didn’t know if he’d give in or not. So, I love it and the way it was done. I mean, chef’s kiss.

Nikki added: “It was done so well. To end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long. It’s not only, I think, going to be fun for him, but how great for the fans. It’s like a gift he’s giving. You know what I mean? I think it’s so cool. It was amazing, too.

