wrestling / News
The Bella Twins React To Bryan Danielson’s AEW Debut At All Out Last Night
September 6, 2021 | Posted by
As previously reported, Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut last night at All Out. In posts on Instagram Live and Twitter, both Brie and Nikki Bella reacted to the news.
Brie wrote (via Wrestling Inc): “Soo proud and soooo happy!!! Love you sweetface!!!”
Nikki added: “I totally have a bad ass for a brother in law. Welcome back to the ring!”
I totally have a bad ass for a brother in law. Welcome back to the ring! 🙌🏼N https://t.co/YJRAbVW68z
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 6, 2021
BRIE BELLA’S IG STORY 🥺🥰 SHE’S SO HAPPY FOR BRYAN DANIELSON!!! pic.twitter.com/tYZttg00H5
— 🧈👅💜 | 엑소 (@AnnetteReid247) September 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Comments on His Return at AEW All Out, AJ Lee Reacts To Punk & Bryan Danielson
- Backstage Notes on AEW Roster Members Who Left Chicago Before All Out, Wrestlers in Attendance
- Backstage Notes on AEW All Out, Possible Surprises, Expected Main Event (SPOILERS)
- Note On What Adam Cole Considered ‘Non-Negotiable’ Prior To Contract Talks With WWE