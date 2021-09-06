The Bella Twins React To Bryan Danielson’s AEW Debut At All Out Last Night

As previously reported, Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut last night at All Out. In posts on Instagram Live and Twitter, both Brie and Nikki Bella reacted to the news.

Brie wrote (via Wrestling Inc): “Soo proud and soooo happy!!! Love you sweetface!!!”

Nikki added: “I totally have a bad ass for a brother in law. Welcome back to the ring!”

