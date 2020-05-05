WWE News: The Bella Twins Reveal Their Pregnancy Meals, Preview Clip for This Week’s NXT, New Rollout Episode Streaming Today

– Women’s Health Magazine recently interviewed WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees, The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella), who discussed their pregnancy diets and meals. As previously noted, new book for The Bella Twins, Incomparable, hits the shelves today.

– WWE released a new promo video for this week’s episode of NXT on Wednesday, which will feature two title matches. Here’s the lineup and preview clip:

* NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Velveteen Dream

* NXT Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai

– The UpUpDownDown channel will be streaming a new episode of Rollout later today. The livestream begins today at 10:00 am EST. You can view the livestream in the player below.