The Bella Twins Set to Compete on E!’s Celebrity Beef for Host Joel McHale

– E! Entertainment has announced a new reality show, Celebrity Beef, hosted and executive produced by Joel McHale. The cooking show will include WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) as contestants. Here’s the full press release:

THE KITCHEN HEATS UP AS E!’S “CELEBRITY BEEF,” HOSTED AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY JOEL MCHALE, PREMIERES TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 AT 10PM ET/PT

Los Angeles, CA – July 5, 2022 – Joel McHale makes his return to E! as host and executive producer of “Celebrity Beef,” the cooking show that turns pop culture feuds into a battle of foods, premiering Tuesday, August 2 at 10pm ET/PT. This comedic competition series will follow two celebrity contestants each week as they go head-to-head-in a cook-off and squash their beef with knives in hand, spices on the rack and ready to prepare the best dish this side of the Hollywood Hills. As the celebrities attempt to settle the score in the kitchen, things get spicy as they reveal the inside scoop of their rivalry. As host, Joel acts as prosecutor, judge and jury, creating twists and turns with various challenges throughout the showdown. The winner of each challenge will have an advantage over their competitor, such as being treated to exclusive ingredients, while the loser receives a cruel punishment, like swapping out their knives for gardening tools. At the end of each episode, the contestants present their final meal to Joel for the ultimate taste test, as he crowns one person the winner and helps the duos squash their beef once and for all. The victor will also receive a trophy and is awarded $10,000 for their charity of choice.

Celebrity contestants include: Cheryl Hines & Rachael Harris, Ben Higgins & Nick Viall, Cynthia Bailey & Todd Bridges, Andy Grammer & Justin Baldoni, Justin Sylvester & Loni Love, Dolores Catania & Caroline Manzo, Missi Pyle & Jeff Lewis and Nikki & Brie Bella.

“Celebrity Beef” airs immediately after the current season of “Celebrity Game Face” hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart, on Tuesdays for a night of comedic competition for a cause beginning at 9pm ET/PT.

“Celebrity Beef” is produced by The Content Group, part of Asylum Entertainment Group, with Joel McHale, Rebecca Hertz, Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, James Macnab, Andi Walker Ochoa and Ariel Brozell serving as executive producers.?

“Celebrity Game Face” is produced by Critical Content and HARTBEAT with Kevin Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Michael Canter and Jeff Krask serving as Executive Producers.