wrestling / News
The Bella Twins Teach Matteo How to Crawl in New Vlog
May 21, 2021 | Posted by
– The Bella Twins released a new video showing Nikki’s son, Matteo, crawling on the floor for the first time as Nikki and Brie teach him now. You can see that video below:
More Trending Stories
- Note On How Many Tickets Have Been Sold So Far For AEW Double or Nothing
- Bruce Prichard On ‘Dr. Death’ Steve Williams Losing To Bart Gunn In WWE Brawl For All, Williams’ Legacy In Wrestling
- More On Don Callis Exiting Impact Position, Plans Going Forward
- Booker T Responds To Jim Cornette Doubting Story From His Biography Special