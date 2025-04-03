wrestling / News
The Bella Twins Tease Going To Las Vegas For Wrestlemania Weekend
April 3, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with E! News (via Fightful), The Bella Twins teased possibly appearing in Las Vegas later this month during WWE Wrestlemania 41 weekend. Nikki Bella previously returned to the company at the Royal Rumble.
She said: “Who knows. Wine could be the distraction. Maybe we’re there for other reasons.”
Brie added: “We’ll be there. We’re always ready. Let me tell you, we always have our gear packed.“
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reflects On Vince McMahon’s Reign Atop WWE, Responds To Hulk Hogan’s Criticism Of Him
- Luchador Charged With Attempted Femicide Against Stephanie Vaquer Now Out Of Prison
- Pat McAfee Facing Possible Lawsuit Over Comments On Show Amplifying Social Media Rumor
- Bully Ray Weighs In On CM Punk’s Emotional Reaction To Getting WrestleMania Main Event