The Bella Twins Tease Going To Las Vegas For Wrestlemania Weekend

In an interview with E! News (via Fightful), The Bella Twins teased possibly appearing in Las Vegas later this month during WWE Wrestlemania 41 weekend. Nikki Bella previously returned to the company at the Royal Rumble.

She said: “Who knows. Wine could be the distraction. Maybe we’re there for other reasons.”

Brie added: “We’ll be there. We’re always ready. Let me tell you, we always have our gear packed.“