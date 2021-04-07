The Bella Twins Thank Vince McMahon Following Induction, Discuss Kevin Dunn Believing in Them

– Speaking on the Bellas Podcast, WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella (The Bella Twins) discussed their Hall of Fame induction, Vince McMahon’s impact on their careers, Kevin Dunn believing in them, thanking the McMahon Family, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Brie Bella on thanking the McMahon Family: “There are some people we didn’t thank because ‘you’re not allowed to thank them,’ which I get, but The McMahon family. We’re not allowed to thank you at the Hall of Fame, but we’re going to thank you on our podcast because we can. Thank you Stephanie for the storyline we did together. I learned so much from you during that time and so much about the business, characters, stories, everything.”

Nikki Bella on Stephanie: “I agree with you on Stephanie. I’m so grateful that I got to work with Stephanie because she truly empowered me. I cut the best promo of my career with Stephanie. I remember being so nervous, I had just turned on Brie at SummerSlam and on Raw I was about to have my first live promo on why I did it. I was so nervous because I wanted it to be perfect. Stephanie looked at me before I went out and was like, ‘You know this story. Go out there and tell this story in your own words. You know what this story is and how you want it to be portrayed.’ Being out there with Stephanie, and her presence, and her advice, she made me feel the most comfortable in the ring and brought out the best in me.”

Brie on the importance of Vince to their careers: “If it wasn’t for him, obviously, the Bella Twins would’ve never had a career. The one thing Nikki and I were used to growing up were being on a competitive sports team and used to coaches who gave us constructive criticism and worked us hard, but at the same time showed compassion. That’s one thing I love about Vince. He doesn’t hold back, he lets you know what he wants and how it’s going to be done and he always helped us grow.”

Nikki on how Vince helped them: “We’ve always had someone who has been brutally honest to us and to each other. It always helped us be better and you want that from someone in business because it makes you better. Thank you, Vince.”

Nikki Bella on how Kevin Dunn believed in The Bella Twins: “Beyond that, he believed in us before reality TV and believed in us since day one and saw something in us. He’s given us great advice and his belief in us made us work harder. There were times he would compliment us, because there aren’t a lot of compliments in our industry so when you would get stopped by someone in a high position and they’d give you a compliment, you couldn’t help but feel amazing. He was one of those people.”