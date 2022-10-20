The Bella Twins To Appear On New Marlon Wayans Series

Deadline reports that the Bella Twins are among several celebrities that will appear on a new Meta series hosted by Marlon Wayans. The series, called Oh Hell No, will challenge its guest to face their biggest fears in a VR setting. It will last for six episodes and launches on October 26. A new episode will air each week at 12 PM PT on Wayans’ Facebook and Instagram. Meta Quest 2 users can watch the exclusive VR experience through Meta Quest TV.

Other guests include Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Bryce Hall, Loren Gray, and Loni Love, who will face fears of phasmophobia (ghosts), galeophobia (ocean/sharks), aerophobia (flying), acrophobia (heights), claustrophobia (confined spaces), and zoophobia (animals).

Wayans said: “There’s nothing more fun than horror, pranking and scaring friends. This show has all the above.”