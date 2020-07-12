The Bella Twins and UpUpDownDown Channels Credited for Increasing WWE’s Brand Success on YouTube

– Front Office Sports highlighted how female-centric and gaming YouTube channels created by WWE, such as The Bella Twins YouTube channel and Total WWEDivas, have helped push WWE’s YouTube subscriber base higher. Also, Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown game channel, which WWE launched, has gained 2.2 million subscribers and up to 352.3 million views. In total, WWE now has over 60 million subscribers on YouTube.

Currently, The Bella Twins is WWE’s second-most popular YouTube channel with three million subscribers. It’s gained more than 637 million views since it launched in November 2016.

WWE EVP of Advanced Media Jayar Donald commented on the company’s digital success, “The real drivers – and why people are engaged with our brand – is we have incredible superstars, and we’re telling fantastic stories. We’re customizing content for the platforms or partners that we’re working with, and that’s been the recipe for success.”

Donlan added on UpUpDownDown, “I think if you went through from the launch of that channel five years ago through today, you’ll see its evolution. Our superstars are into gaming, our fans are into gaming, and we have great gaming partnerships, so the channel has been very successful.”

WWE now has up to 62.7 million subscribers on YouTube as of this month. Only six other YouTube channels have surpassed the 60-million mark. WWE currently has more YouTube subscribers than Dude Perfect, Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran.