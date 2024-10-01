The Best of Bound for Glory Airing This Week on AXS TV & TNA+

– TNA Wrestling announced that The Best of Bound for Glory special will air this Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7:00 pm EST. This year’s Bound for Glory will be held on October 26 at the Wayn State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

Before TNA's biggest event of the year on October 26, experience The Best of Bound For Glory on #TNAiMPACT this Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV & TNA+!

Watch free; use code TNAFREE for 1 month free of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/Csxr7Uspux

