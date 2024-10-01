wrestling / News

The Best of Bound for Glory Airing This Week on AXS TV & TNA+

October 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Best of Bound for Glory TNA Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced that The Best of Bound for Glory special will air this Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7:00 pm EST. This year’s Bound for Glory will be held on October 26 at the Wayn State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bound for Glory, TNA, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading