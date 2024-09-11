The Bloodline Appear On WWE NXT, Decimate The Street Profits

The Bloodline made their way to Tuesday night, showing up on NXT to attack The Street Profits. Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu appeared on Tuesday’s show, interfering in the NXT Tag Team Championship match and taking out the Profits. The trio proceeded to lay out Nathan Frazer and Axiom as well, then wiped out Angelo Dawkins once more before standing tall.

The Bloodline have been feuding with the Profits on WWE Smackdown as of late.