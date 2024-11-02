– The OG Bloodline could not overcome the new Bloodline today at WWE Crown Jewel, with Roman Reigns being on the receiving end of a rare defeat. Ultimately, Solo Sikoa scored a shocking pinfall victory over Roman Reigns, scoring the victory after hitting the former Tribal Chief with several Samoan Spikes.

The action continued after the match ended, with The Bloodline laying out Reigns and attempting to injure Jey Uso using a chair. This drew out Sami Zayn. While the new Bloodline attempted to bring Zayn into their ranks, Zayn instead displayed his loyalty to his former stablemates, coming to the aid of the OG members. Ultimately, they chased away the new Bloodline, but it appeared there was dissension between Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn.

You can see highlights from The Bloodline match at WWE Crown Jewel below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.

