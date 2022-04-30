The Bloodline to Confront RK-Bro on Next Week’s WWE Raw

The Bloodline will be in attendance on next week’s episode of WWE Raw ahead of their match at WrestleMania Backlash. WWE announced on Friday night that Roman Reigns and the Usos will be at Raw next week to deal with the Raw Tag Team Champions after tonight’s Smackdown saw the Tag Team Championship Unification match for Backlash turned into a six-man tag team match pitting The Bloodline against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.

The segment is the only one announced thus far for the episode, which will be the final Raw before WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th.