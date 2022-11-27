The Bloodline Conquers WarGames at WWE Survivor Series

– The Bloodline reigns supreme once again. Despite teasing some tension within The Bloodline before the main event WarGames match, the group showed solidarity tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2022 and picked up the victory over the team of The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. Despite Reigns showing some doubt in Zayn’s loyalty, Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline as his new “family” against his former friend and teammate, Kevin Owens.

Roman Reigns came out last and all the team members were present and accounted for. Owens nearly had the match won after hitting Reigns with a Pop-Up Powerbomb and the Stunner. However, Sami Zayn broke up the pinfall to save the match for his team.

Ultimately, Sami Zayn chose to side with The Bloodline and nailed Owens with a Helluva Kick. After the maneuver, Jey Uso hit the Big Splash on Owens to score the pinfall and the win.

Following the match, Zayn embraced Reigns and the other Bloodline members, even Jey Uso, who was pleased with Zayn’s actions tonight. It was The Bloodline’s night, and they all stood tall together at the end.

Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 was held at the TD Garden in Boston. Our live coverage of Survivor Series is here. You can also check out some clips and images from the main event WarGames match posted on social media below: