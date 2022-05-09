The Bloodline Defeats Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash (Clips)

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro fell to The Bloodline in the six-man tag team main event of WrestleMania Backlash. The Smackdown stable picked up the win in a hectic match that ended when ROman Reigns speared Riddle to get the pinfall. You can check out some clips from the match below.

