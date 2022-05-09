wrestling / News
The Bloodline Defeats Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash (Clips)
Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro fell to The Bloodline in the six-man tag team main event of WrestleMania Backlash. The Smackdown stable picked up the win in a hectic match that ended when ROman Reigns speared Riddle to get the pinfall. You can check out some clips from the match below.
Our full reviews of WrestleMania Backlash are here and here.
#RKMcBro 🙌#WMBacklash @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/xVaNtvfZcZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
The Ones.#WMBacklash @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/NuYqkg6Gcb
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
The Undisputed ☝️#WMBacklash @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/KIjspc1For
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
Unreal power from @DMcIntyreWWE. 😮#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/8e3F9Be80C
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
On HIS time.#WMBacklash @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/2CETc0l6KZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
"He don't belong in the ring with me!"#WMBacklash @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/JpQrtRGCL0
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
.@DMcIntyreWWE is ALL OVER the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion! #WMBacklash @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/QE6Ecl6O07
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
.@DMcIntyreWWE is taking it to @WWERomanReigns! #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/Kc4hgfsJXE
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
CLAYMORE OUTTA NOWHERE! #WMBacklash @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/9g4uOVOG5B
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
Vintage Orton!#WMBacklash @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/Zh6tp3uqCN
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
.@SuperKingofBros is running through #TheBloodline!#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/SbKxbv78eC
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
.@WWERomanReigns drives @DMcIntyreWWE through the announce desk! #WMBacklash @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/2iFfPjSOnH
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Official Press Release Issued For Tammy Sytch’s Arrest in Fatal Car Accident
- Dana White Recalls Vince McMahon Berating Him Over Text After Meeting With US President
- More Notes On Talent Not Backstage At This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)