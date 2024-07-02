wrestling / News

The Bloodline Set To Appear On This Week’s WWE Smackdown

July 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 6-28-24 Bloodline Image Credit: WWE

The Bloodline are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. An ad aired on this week’s episode of Raw that announced the group would appear on Friday’s show, the final episode before Saturday’s Money in the Bank PPV.

The stable is set to face off with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens at the PPV. The updated lineup for Smackdown is:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: A-Town Down Under vs. DIY
* Pretty Deadly vs. Street Profits
* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
* The Bloodline will appear

