The Bloodline Set For WWE Raw Season Premiere In Two Weeks

September 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown The Bloodline Image Credit: WWE

The Bloodline is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Raw in two weeks. It was announced during tonight’s Raw that the full Bloodline will appear on the October 10th episode, which is billed as the season premiere of the show.

The updated lineup for the episode is:

* D-Generation X’s 25 Anniversary celebration
* The Bloodline appears

