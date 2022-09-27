wrestling / News
The Bloodline Set For WWE Raw Season Premiere In Two Weeks
September 27, 2022 | Posted by
The Bloodline is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Raw in two weeks. It was announced during tonight’s Raw that the full Bloodline will appear on the October 10th episode, which is billed as the season premiere of the show.
The updated lineup for the episode is:
* D-Generation X’s 25 Anniversary celebration
* The Bloodline appears
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Buddy Matthews Seemingly Comments On Recent Rumors With A GIF
- EC3 on Vince McMahon Deciding He Shouldn’t Speak After Seeing One of His Promos
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring