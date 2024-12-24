wrestling / News

The Bloodline Takes Out Sami Zayn & Jey Uso On WWE Raw

December 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Bloodline Sami Zayn Jey Uso 12-23-24 Image Credit: WWE

The Bloodline made a trip to Monday night, wiping out Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to close WWE Raw. Drew McIntyre defeated Zayn in the main event of this week’s show, and McIntyre attacked Zayn after the match which led to Jey Uso making the save.

The Bloodline then attacked Uso and beat him down before doing the same to Zayn, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jey Uso, RAW, Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading