The Bloodline Takes Out Sami Zayn & Jey Uso On WWE Raw

The Bloodline made a trip to Monday night, wiping out Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to close WWE Raw. Drew McIntyre defeated Zayn in the main event of this week’s show, and McIntyre attacked Zayn after the match which led to Jey Uso making the save.

The Bloodline then attacked Uso and beat him down before doing the same to Zayn, as you can see below: