The Bloodline Retain WWE Tag Team Titles On Smackdown

The Bloodline are still your WWE Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeated #DIY and The Street Profits in a Ladder Match on Friday’s episode of the show, retaining their titles. You can see highlights from the match below.

The Bloodline have held the titles for 64 days now, having won them from #DIY on the August 2nd episode of Smackdown.