wrestling / News
The Bloodline Retain WWE Tag Team Titles On Smackdown
October 4, 2024 | Posted by
The Bloodline are still your WWE Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeated #DIY and The Street Profits in a Ladder Match on Friday’s episode of the show, retaining their titles. You can see highlights from the match below.
The Bloodline have held the titles for 64 days now, having won them from #DIY on the August 2nd episode of Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- AEW News: Adam Cole & More Reportedly Backstage At Dynamite, Note On Bryan Danielson’s Theme Song
- Martha Hart Says She Wasn’t Contacted For Mr. McMahon Docuseries, What It Left Out About Owen’s Death
- Shawn Michaels Discusses CM Punk Potentially Becoming His Successor in WWE NXT
- CM Punk Recalls What Happened Right Before His WWE Return, Sharing a Moment with Stephanie McMahon