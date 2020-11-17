The Blue Meanie On Potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Match, Pitching ThunderDome Concept To AEW

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, The Blue Meanie discussed a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match, pitching the ThunderDome concept to AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

The Blue Meanie on a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match: Well, that’s the rumor, but we’ll see if The Rock wants to come back to wrestling. He’s got a pretty sweet gig right now, but wrestling has been his life since he was in diapers. Everybody thinks, ‘Oh yeah, he made his debut in Survivor Series [1996]’. No, he’s been in the business a lot longer than that. Even if you’re not wrestling, if you’re family, you’re in the business, because if your mother or dad’s doing it, you’re moving where they’re moving just like them. You’re getting up through different schools and it’s almost like a military family, where you’re moving around the country.

“He’s been in the business, whether people realize it or not. Now if he wants to come back, I’m sure he would want to do something. I think that would be money in that situation where people want to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. It’s just a matter of what’s going on in the world of the pandemic. I’m sure he’s living in a bubble now, so he can continue what he’s got to do. He’s got a lot of responsibility for the movies and now, the XFL. Does he want to come back to wrestling? Who knows. He’s already had COVID, so ‘I don’t know if that’s something you can get the second time.’ It’s up to The Rock, really. He loves the wrestling business and it’s in his blood. It’s up to him and I would love to see that as well. I love to see promos between The Rock and Paul Heyman. That’s money written all over it.”

On pitching the ThunderDome concept to AEW before WWE decided to use it: “I have ideas and I pitched ideas on Twitter that wound up being on somebody’s TV. I pitched the whole ThunderDome thing to AEW and WWE went and did it,” Blue Meanie revealed. “So, that’d be great if AEW decided to video screen the back with people in Zoom calls, so they can add some kind of background noise, and then WWE goes, ‘Exclusively on ThunderDome!’. I was like, ‘What!?’ As soon as they announced the ThunderDome, ‘I posted the screen cap of me with the idea two months before.”

On WWE continuing to run shows during the pandemic: “I don’t know what I would do in that position if I were the head of a company. When it comes to WWE, I think it became a sense of where they had to obligate certain contracts. They have contracts with FOX and USA Network, where they have to guarantee a certain amount of content for their network or they lose their contracts. So, they have to do something. It’s a right and it’s wrong. I wouldn’t do it. As a performer, I’ve turned down a lot of stuff just because there’s so much uncertainty out there. You’re fighting something that you can’t see. With this pandemic, anybody can have it and you don’t know who. It’s hard to safeguard yourself from something you can’t see. If it’s me running a company–if it’s an independent company, I wouldn’t be running, but I can see where WWE has a necessity and keep good faith they signed with the contracts with these networks. I see where they’re coming from.”