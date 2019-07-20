The Blue Meanie Says Cody Should Have Put His Hands Up For Chair Shot At Fyter Fest

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Blue Meanie said that even if the chair was gimmicked at AEW Fyter Fest, that didn’t excuse Cody for not putting his hands up when he was hit by Shawn Spears at the event. Here are highlights:

On the unprotected chair shot Cody took: “I totally believe that chair was gimmicked but that still doesn’t excuse him not putting his hands up. But the wrestling business is a weird thing where you can say you’re gonna do something in the back and then you go out and you’re feeling it. Then you go, ‘Screw it. I’m not putting my hand up.’ Cody could have easily said I’m putting my hands up and then went out there and, ‘Nope.’ But do I think it should be happening in 2019? Probably not but every bump you take in the wrestling ring is equivalent to a minor fender bender. Chair shots are bad but bumps are just as bad. I’m not excusing either but you kinda know what you’re getting into. You can get a concussion from just taking a back bump; it sucks.”

On how to gimmick a steel chair: “Lance Storm said they would take the pins out of the legs for Balls Mahoney’s chair shots. That was when he was working with Masato Tanaka who had really bad neck problems. But with the chair Cody took, you could tell they worked it over. What you do is hit it on something like a sharp corner and then push the dent back into place. The best way I can describe it is like pushing on a Snapple lid. It’s dented to where it’s gonna go 3-4 times easier that if you would have hit him with a chair straight out of Office Max. There’s plenty of ways to do it, but I know for a fact that that chair was dented. It is what it is, and that sounds cold, but it is what it is.”

On how he’s doing after his time in the ring: “I’m doing good man; physically and mentally I’m good. Still a little crazy; you’ve got to be crazy to be in the wrestling business. But I’m holding up. I would come out and do the parody. I was like the Weird Al of Wrestling and I’m gonna go see him in concert. But physically, mentally, I’m doing good. I still have issues with knees and some back pain, but that comes with the territory and you know what you’re getting into when you sign up for this. But I’m doing good.”