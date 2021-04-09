The Blue Meanie On WWE Breaking Up The Hurt Business: ‘Everything Feels Way Too Rushed’

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, The Blue Meanie discussed WWE breaking up The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

The Blue Meanie on Bobby Lashley defending the WWE title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37: “I love both characters. I love both performers, and this has a ‘Clash of Titans’ type feel, just two big, muscular competitors. They can just clash until the end. There’s a really good story here. Both very capable performers and they look the part. I’m a big Drew fan. I want to see him to have his due in front of the fans. Will they do it? I don’t know, but it would be nice to see all that build-up they did prior to the pandemic play out in front of people. He’s a two-time former champion. Get that third title almost a year away from when this whole thing started in front of fans.”

On WWE’s decision to break up The Hurt Business: “That’s just the business we’re in right now. We live in a ‘microwave’ mentality where I think people panic, and they’re like, okay, well, it’s three weeks or it’s three months and we got to break this thing up. And The Hurt Business is one of the best things going in WWE right now. It’s a great stable and way too soon. It was disappointing. Somebody up there needs to have somebody to stand back and go, ‘Wait. Take your time. Let it breathe.’ We haven’t really had a chance to really appreciate The Hurt Business. They’ve been around, but it had this whole thing…. implodes the perfect word for it. I don’t get it, man. Here’s the old man yelling at the clouds. I miss when storylines would last for a year, and then you have a beginning, a first, second, third act. Now, it’s just like, ‘okay we got this thing. Okay, now it’s over.’ Everything feels way too rushed.”