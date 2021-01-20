The Bollywood Boyz Are Putting Their Focus to the NXT Tag Titles, Credit Learning From R-Truth

– Sportskeeda recently spoke to WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil and Samir Singh), and they discussed wanting to make a run for the NXT tag team titles and learning from R-Truth. The Bollywood Boyz stated the following during the interview:

“I think the focus is NXT Tag Team titles. In your career, you gotta see it as chapters, and that was a chapter in our career. We learned a lot from R-Truth, he’s such a veteran. You know, the entertaining, the comedy, having fun. We learned a lot, we traveled the world with R-Truth. We wrestled him in New York, in London, and all over the World. And even Saudi Arabia. But, that was a chapter in our life and it was fun. But now we are focused towards becoming NXT Tag Team Champions. And if you’ve seen our recent work in 205, it’s probably the best work we’ve ever done and that’s luckily because guys like Shawn Michaels are giving us a lot of feedback and helping us advance our careers to the next level.”