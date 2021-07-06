The Bollywood Boyz Discuss Possible Matchups With Young Bucks, FTR

– While speaking to Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta, The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil and Samir Singh) discussed possible matchups with other tag teams following their release from WWE, such as The Young Bucks and FTR. Below are some highlights.

Samir Singh on a potential matchup with The Young Bucks: “Since we’ve been wrestling, we’ve been getting Tweets from fans [about Young Bucks] and what have you. Cuz we’re all brothers and our paths never crossed. One of the reasons was we were in Canada and couldn’t cross the border. We’re excited. Whatever opportunity comes our way, we’ll take it.”

Sunil Singh on a matchup with AEW’s FTR: “They are big Bret Hart fans and guys who grew up watching Bret. And obviously everybody knows that we love Bret as much. Their style would gel well with ours obviously with who we watch and who we study and our mindset of the business. So, outside of WWE, there’s so many great tag teams both in IMPACT and on AEW right now and all around the world that we’re eager and hungry to lock up with.”