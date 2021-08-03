The Bollywood Boyz on Dealing With the WWE Creative Process, How They Met Triple H

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to former WWE Superstars, The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra), who discussed their careers and the WWE creative process, how they met Triple H and started in WWE, and a lot more. Below are some highlights.

Gurv Sihra on the WWE creative process for the Bollywood Boyz: “There’s only so many times you can go and knock on someone’s door, or talking to the same writer about your ideas. After a while you just go, ‘if they’re gonna do it, they’re gonna do it.’ You know when you’re talking to someone how interested they really are. Only so much you can do until you’re blue in the face.”

Harv Sihra on hoping their time will come: “Bollywood has never been truly portrayed in WWE TV or any wrestling program before. Sometimes, you just pitch and pitch, but don’t want to be annoying either. Hopefully our time will come. So we always felt our characters were very unique, even though we could never truly tap into that in WWE. End of the day, it’s all about the presentation. Everything we were doing was on our own, but how do you present your ideas without the machine behind you?”

Gurv Sihra on working in Global Force Wrestling after getting involved with Jeff Jarrett through Ring Ka King: “We got to Global Force Wrestling through our involvement with Jeff Jarrett in the Ring Ka King tournament in India. That event really put us on the map. I think Jeff discovered us off of YouTube, where we had a bunch of highlights and promos. Ring Ka King led to GFW, which obviously didn’t take off the way we hoped. But again, it was after that we started connecting with WWE via email. That was even before we entered the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.”

Harv Sihra on realizing their value in the business: “When we did Ring Ka King and Global Force, we actually realized we had value in the wrestling business, and we’re TV ready, especially with our characters. Everybody has a niche in wrestling, and we realized we had something presentable for TV. There had never been such characters before, especially with two Indian actors. And Bollywood is definitely huge. There’s never been Bollywood movie stars ever presented in a wrestling program.”

Harv Sihra on meeting Triple H: “We met Hunter [Triple H] and he thought the Bollywood characters could become a real thing. He just said that in passing, and I literally packed my bags, moved to Mumbai, and went to Anupam Kher’s acting school. I also worked with Akshay Kumar to learn modeling. I did all this with hopes of eventually getting to WWE.”