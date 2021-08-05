The Bollywood Boyz On Their Relationship With Vince McMahon: ‘Sometimes Not Getting Called Over Is A Good Thing’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Bollywood Boyz spoke about their relationship with Vince McMahon and how often they would speak with him during their time in WWE. Here are highlights:

Gurv Sihra on their relationship with Vince McMahon: “We would mostly see him in gorilla position after we would do our segment and get the thumbs up from the boss. Sometimes not being called over is a good thing. Anything you can just walk back and get the thumbs up, no news is good news. Just go about your business. Our interactions were very limited, but when we did talk to him they were all very positive. He’s a busy man, you can only make time for so many.”

Gurv on Triple H: “When we got signed, it was under his eye. He was always giving feedback whenever possible. I remember after the India show [he was] shaking hands with us and saying thank you for the work, saying how we’ve all waited a long time for a show like this. It was many years in the making. Especially going back to the India show in January, they put a lot of hard work into that and producing that show and making it happen. Who knows what the plans are for more like that as far as the future goes, but having the boss pat you on the back after a main event match [was special].”

Harv on their goals in WWE: “We were trying to get on NXT. We’re on 205 and we’re like trying to knock on the door of NXT. The journey of WWE has the peaks and valleys. When we’re on 205 our goal was now to get on NXT.”

Harv on trying to get noticed: “Putting out social media videos, you know, whatever it took. It’s crazy, like you’re part of WWE but you’re still trying to get noticed. Hard work never stops. Unless you get picked or chosen, you’re showing up to TV [tapings] every week and you got to be on your A-game. You got to pitch something, film something, or, ‘Okay, I got a 15-minute match, let me try to do something that’s unique or different this time around.’”