The Bouncers vs. Vinny Marseglia and Silas Young Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor has announced a Barroom Brawl between the Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) against Vinny Marseglia & Silas Young for Death Before Dishonor on September 27. Here’s a press release:

An unholy alliance between Vincent of The Kingdom and Silas Young was responsible for one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen committed in ROH.

The incident, which took place at Global Wars Espectacular in Milwaukee over the weekend, saw Vincent and Young ambush The Bouncers. While Young used Zip Ties to render Brawler Milonas defenseless, the twisted Vincent put Beer City Bruiser in a Camel Clutch and inserted a steel turnbuckle in Bruiser’s mouth. As Vincent used all of his weight to pull back on the turnbuckle, blood flowed from Bruiser’s mouth. After Vincent released him, he picked up one of Bruiser’s teeth off the mat and kept it as a sick souvenir.

The Bouncers are out for revenge, and they will get their opportunity at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in Las Vegas on Sept. 27 when they face Vincent and Young in an anything goes, Barroom Brawl.

The feud between The Bouncers and The Kingdom has been raging for months. In July, Vincent burned Bruiser’s chest with a cigar, but that only served to light a fire under The Bouncers, no pun intended. Just when it seemed as if the rivalry couldn’t possibly be any more intense, Vincent took his sadism and depravity to new levels in Milwaukee, Bruiser’s hometown.

Milwaukee is also Young’s hometown, and for a moment it appeared that he and former best friend Bruiser had reconciled, but it was all a set-up. Why Young aligned with Vincent remains a mystery.

One thing is clear: The attack by Vincent and Young has brought out a different side of the fun-loving Bouncers. Violence and vengeance will be on tap when Bruiser and Milonas square off with Vincent and Young in a Barroom Brawl.

Updated lineup for ROH Death Before Dishonor:

ROH World Championship

Matt Taven (c) vs. RUSH

ROH Television Championship

Shane Taylor (c) vs. Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams

ROH Tag Team Championships

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) (c) vs. Lifeblood (Bandido & Mark Haskins)

Women of Honor Championship

Kelly Klein (c) vs. Angelina Love

Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham

Final Battle Number One Contender Tournament – First Round

Kenny King vs. PCO

Final Battle Number One Contender Tournament – First Round

Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana

Barroom Brawl

The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) vs. Silas Young & Vinny Marseglia