The Bouncers On Signing Exclusive ROH Deals Prior To Hiatus

In an interview with Fightful, The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas) spoke about signing exclusive deals with Ring of Honor before the company went on hiatus last year. The interview was conducted before the hiatus. ROH has since been purchased by Tony Khan. Here are highlights:

Beer City Bruiser on signing new deals: “They re-signed us. Brian and I were worried because our contracts came up in January. We were worried if we were going to get re-signed since it was in the middle of a pandemic. It was one of the easiest contract negotiations I think we’d had. We were both happy. Not only that they re-signed us, but they re-signed us to exclusive deals. It was like, ‘Awesome!’ This company’s great. You feel respected as a performer. You feel valued with the company.”

Brawler Milonas on how long the deals were: “We’re both on a one-year deal. I know both of our goals are to stay here in the long term. But yeah, they’re gonna match us up. The Bouncers are here to stay.”

Beer City Bruiser on future plans: “Brian and I, we both talked privately before everything came up and we both have ideas of what we wanted and we talked about it. Brian and I are excited about the Bouncers. We like what we have. We think we can go anywhere with it. So we wanted to make sure we were a team going into negotiations. Which is a rare thing nowadays. You haven’t heard of that in years. It’s always Shawn left Marty when they were doing their stuff. Brian and I are like, ‘We’ve worked hard to get where we’re at.’ Now we have something the fans are latching onto. We want to make sure we can keep that.”

Beer City Bruiser on being a package deal: “Yeah. You gotta bet on yourself. Brian and I, we bet on ourselves. We take chances together. The only ‘Okay’ I need to get when we do things with the bosses is Brian’s. I don’t need to get an ‘Okay’ from anybody else. I can text Brian, ‘Here’s an idea.’ We talk. We’re a married couple, so we argue and stuff. The bottom line is, what you see before you is us as a unit. Like I said, that hasn’t been heard of since the infamous story. Shawn left Marty and ever since then tag teams are like that. Bret left Neither. All that stuff happens and we don’t want to do that. We want to be a unit. We want to be something like the IIconics are doing. It’s rare, but it’s so rare now that it’s a good thing. It’s a gimmick now. People like that.”