The Brainbusters, Ted Dibiase and More Appear at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Several stars from WWE’s past appeared in the crowd at Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight in San Antonio. This included Ted Dibiase, Alundra Blayze, Mark Henry, Dory Funk Jr, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and the Brainbusters (Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard).

The "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase is at #SNME!

pic.twitter.com/tRtyG4CQSl — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 26, 2025