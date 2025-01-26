wrestling / News
The Brainbusters, Ted Dibiase and More Appear at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
January 25, 2025 | Posted by
Several stars from WWE’s past appeared in the crowd at Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight in San Antonio. This included Ted Dibiase, Alundra Blayze, Mark Henry, Dory Funk Jr, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and the Brainbusters (Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard).
Dory Funk Jr. in the house!#SNME pic.twitter.com/2BPtC8m5JL
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 26, 2025
The "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase is at #SNME!
pic.twitter.com/tRtyG4CQSl
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 26, 2025
It’s been a minute since The Brain Busters were at #SNME
We’re here tonight and it’s been an unforgettable experience! pic.twitter.com/l8HYUhFO40
— Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) January 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Plans for AEW to Resume Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland Feud
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Goldberg Was Originally Going To Be in Four Horsemen In 1998
- More On Hulk Hogan Not Appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Malakai Black Reportedly Officially Done With AEW, Note on Current Availability (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)