The Brick City Boyz Comment On Their Recent Appearance On AEW Dark

In an interview with PW Mania, The Brick City Boyz spoke about their recent appearance on AEW Dark and how it came about. The team lost to the Gunn Club on the show back in March for their AEW debut. Here are highlights:

JCruz on how the opportunity happened: “We got in contact with the person who handles the booking. After the Super Bowl ended, we got the email saying that we could go to Orlando for the Dark tapings. Victor was next to me too, so I saw his full-fledged reaction. He thought I was lying till I showed him the email. It was so surreal being there. We took it all in. The weather was amazing because we were there during the wintertime. They checked us out and we find out we were facing The Gunn Club. I couldn’t have asked for a better match.”

JCruz on making a living on the independent scene: “There’s more opportunities now than 20 years ago. You’re able to make a sustainable living as a pro wrestler and not have to work for WWE.”

Victor on how wrestling has changed: I feel like back then, people said they wanted to be in WWE because that was the mainstream company. But now there’s so many different companies. And it’s a great time to be a wrestler, because of that.”