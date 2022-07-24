wrestling / News
The Briscoes and FTR Have A Bloody War At ROH Death Before Dishonor (Clips)
In their highly-anticipated rematch at ROH Death Before Dishonor, FTR and the Briscoes went to war over the ROH Tag Team Titles. Eventually Mark Briscoe, Dax Harwood Cash Wheeler were all busted open, and the teams went one fall apiece before the referee went down and it descended into chaos. Eventually, Harwood hit Jay Briscoe with a top rope piledriver to get the deciding fall and retain the titles for his team.
After the match, FTR showed respect to the Briscoes and the Code of Honor was adhered to. Harwood spoke about how loves wrestling and promised to see the audience on Dynamite. They were then confronted by the Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.
FTR are currently in the middle of their first reign as champions. They won the belts from the Briscoes at Supercard of Honor on April 1, 2022. They are also the current AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions.
#TheBriscoes (@jaybriscoe84 & @SussexCoChicken) are ready for this rematch: best 2 of 3 Falls for the #ROH World Tag Team Titles!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
#ROH World Tag Team Champions, #FTR @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR make the walk and they're not taking this moment lightly at all.
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
The bell has rung and this match has officially started. #FTR vs. #TheBriscoes for the #ROH World Tag Team Championships!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Mark Briscoe getting the better of Cash in that exchange!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Back and forth between Cash Wheeler and Jay Briscoe here!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Dax Harwood gives the challengers no time to breathe, stringing attack after attack!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Beautiful powerslam by Cash Wheeler!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
This match is delivering on all counts! #FTR & #TheBriscoes just giving it their all!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
The first fall goes to #TheBriscoes!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Dax topples Jay Briscoe off the top but exhaustion has set in!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
The heart of Dax Harwood is undeniable!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Cash Wheeler is tagged in and #FTR are back in the match!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Dax comes in for the save at the last second!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
It is now 1-and-1 as #FTR even the score with the Big Rig!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Mark Briscoe wants that violence!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Ref Paul Turner just got knocked out by a misdirected strike!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Now Cash comes in for the last second save and the crowd are on their feet!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
#FTR are the definition of no-quit!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Oh my goodness. #FTR and #TheBriscoes leaving all of us absolutely speechless.
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Unbelievable effort by #FTR here.
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
