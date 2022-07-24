The Briscoes and FTR Have A Bloody War At ROH Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

In their highly-anticipated rematch at ROH Death Before Dishonor, FTR and the Briscoes went to war over the ROH Tag Team Titles. Eventually Mark Briscoe, Dax Harwood Cash Wheeler were all busted open, and the teams went one fall apiece before the referee went down and it descended into chaos. Eventually, Harwood hit Jay Briscoe with a top rope piledriver to get the deciding fall and retain the titles for his team.

After the match, FTR showed respect to the Briscoes and the Code of Honor was adhered to. Harwood spoke about how loves wrestling and promised to see the audience on Dynamite. They were then confronted by the Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

FTR are currently in the middle of their first reign as champions. They won the belts from the Briscoes at Supercard of Honor on April 1, 2022. They are also the current AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions.