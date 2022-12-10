wrestling / News
The Briscoes Become Bloody 13-Time Tag Team Champions At ROH Final Battle, The Gunns Attack FTR
The Briscoes are once again the ROH World Tag Team Champions, defeating FTR in a bloody and violent match at Final Battle. The two teams fought in a double dog collar match and all four men involved bled, as well as referee Mike Posey. In the end, Dax Harwood was caught in a submission and passed out before Cash Wheeler could save him.
Things got worse for FTR after that however, as Austin & Colten Gunn ran out and attacked them after the match. The Briscoes would eventually make the save after the Gunns said they wanted to kill FTR’s legacy.
The Briscoes are now the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions. Their last reign ended at Supercard of Honor XV, at the hands of FTR. FTR’s reign lasted for 251 days.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Final Battle here.
The #ROH World Tag Team Titles will be challenged for in a Double Dog Collar Match RIGHT now on #ROHFinalBattle! #TheBriscoes @jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken make their way to the ring!
Order now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/e0QqqdCYLP
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
The AAA, IWGP AND #ROH World Tag Team Champions #FTR @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR have ARRIVED at #ROHFinalBattle!
Order now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/MOXVfjZC7r
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
The Double Dog Collars are on, and the FIGHT has started! Don't miss this historic battle on #ROHFinalBattle LIVE on PPV RIGHT NOW! #FTR v #TheBriscoes for the #ROH World Tag Team Titles!
Order now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/4himHl0RgB
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
There's VIOLENCE at every turn as #FTR and #TheBriscoes spill out into the crowd!
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/cyox78lEge
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
#FTR's @DaxFTR being battered at the hands of #TheBriscoes!
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/2z8F12cJkV
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
#FTR trying to finish #TheBriscoes with their own finishing move!@DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/6JnCAUK4bN
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
This is an absolute bloodbath and no one is safe, not even Ref @themikeposey
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/3Ma5NqLYyA
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
.@CashWheelerFTR giving instructions to his tag parter @DaxFTR
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/IX1QBYVFFR
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
#ANDNEW 🔥#DEMBOYS #TheBriscoes @jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken are the #ROH World Tag Team Champions!!! pic.twitter.com/5HTca6SzfC
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
Just. Brutal.#FTR vs. #TheBriscoes for the #ROH World Tag Team Championship!
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/dEI8NWklbR
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
#TheGunns @coltengunn @Theaustingunn wasted no time to disrespect #FTR after that brutal match!
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/YJdiy2Utll
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Recalls Larry Zbyszko Getting Stoned Before WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Note on Wrestler Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
- WWE Reportedly In Talks With E! For New Reality Show, Matt Cardona’s Name Mentioned