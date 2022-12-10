wrestling / News

The Briscoes Become Bloody 13-Time Tag Team Champions At ROH Final Battle, The Gunns Attack FTR

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
FTR Briscoes ROH Final Battle Image Credit: ROH

The Briscoes are once again the ROH World Tag Team Champions, defeating FTR in a bloody and violent match at Final Battle. The two teams fought in a double dog collar match and all four men involved bled, as well as referee Mike Posey. In the end, Dax Harwood was caught in a submission and passed out before Cash Wheeler could save him.

Things got worse for FTR after that however, as Austin & Colten Gunn ran out and attacked them after the match. The Briscoes would eventually make the save after the Gunns said they wanted to kill FTR’s legacy.

The Briscoes are now the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions. Their last reign ended at Supercard of Honor XV, at the hands of FTR. FTR’s reign lasted for 251 days.

