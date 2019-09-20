– Ring of Honor announced The Briscoes vs. Luke & Perry Hawx for Glory By Honor.

Jay Briscoe and veteran independent star Luke Hawx were teammates for the CMLL Grand Prix in Mexico last month, but they will be on opposite sides of a tag team bout at Glory By Honor in New Orleans on Oct. 12.

On that night, Jay and Mark Briscoe will face New Orleans native Hawx and his son, PJ Hawx. If the Briscoes are still ROH World Tag Team Champions at that time, the belts will be on the line.

During a tense exchange between Jay Briscoe and Luke Hawx backstage in Mexico, Hawx challenged Jay and Mark to take on him and his son at Glory by Honor. Jay Briscoe, never one to back down from a fight, quickly accepted. Hawx told Briscoe to bring the belts.

Luke Hawx, who has been wrestling since 1999, has made a handful of appearances in ROH over the years. In 2014, he defeated Adam Page on an ROH live event. He also works as an actor and stuntman and owns his own wrestling promotion, WildKat Sports,

PJ Hawx, a standout wrestler in high school, made his pro wrestling debut two years ago. Luke and PJ formed a successful tag team and are the current champions for Reality of Wrestling, which is owned by Booker T.

Can Luke and PJ Hawx pull off a monumental upset and win the ROH World Tag Team Titles in their hometown? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS GLORY BY HONOR

SATURDAY, OCT. 12, 7 PM CENTRAL

UNO LAKEFRONT ARENA

6801 FRANKLIN AVE

NEW ORLEANS, LA

PURCHASE TICKETS

ALREADY SIGNED:

FINAL BATTLE NO. 1 CONTENDER TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS AND FINALS

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. LUKE & PJ HAWX

ALEX SHELLEY vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

SPECIAL GUEST: LANNY POFFO