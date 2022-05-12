wrestling / News
The Briscoes To Miss Three Additional Shows Due to Family Emergency
The Briscoes have announced three new shows they will be pulling out of in order to focus on a family emergency. As previously reported, the brothers pulled out from PWG and GCW events a couple of weekends due to complications around Mark’s wife’s pregnancy. The Briscoes announced on Friday that they will no longer be appearing at a GCW, Tennessee All Pro Wrestling, and AML Wrestling show due to the high-risk pregnancy.
The announcement read:
“Unfortunately, due to the high risk nature of Mark’s wife’s pregnancy, we will be cutting back on travel/shows over the next month
Apologies for missing:
5/28 @GCWrestling_
5/29 @AMLWrestling
6/4 @TAPWLIVE
Thank y’all for the prayers and positivity”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to the Briscoes and their family.
