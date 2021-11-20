wrestling / News

The Briscoes on ROH Final Battle Being ‘The End of an Era’ (Video)

November 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Final Battle 2021 - The Briscoes vs. OGK

At ROH Final Battle 2021, The OGK will defend the tag team titles against The Briscoes. ROH released a new preview video featuring Mark and Jay Briscoe talking about why Final Battle is the “end of an era.” You can check out that video clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Final Battle, ROH, The Briscoes, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading