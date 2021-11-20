wrestling / News
The Briscoes on ROH Final Battle Being ‘The End of an Era’ (Video)
November 20, 2021 | Posted by
– At ROH Final Battle 2021, The OGK will defend the tag team titles against The Briscoes. ROH released a new preview video featuring Mark and Jay Briscoe talking about why Final Battle is the “end of an era.” You can check out that video clip below.
