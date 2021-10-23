The Briscoes Praise GCW, Say It Has That ‘ECW Flame’

In an interview with Bodyslam, The Briscoes praised Game Changer Wrestling, where they will compete for the GCW Tag Team Titles this weekend, saying it has that ‘ECW flame.’ Here are highlights:

Mark on going to GCW: “What we do is tag team rasslin’. 21 years now, tag team rasslin’, tag team action baby. And GCW.. little known.. formerly known as JCW. You lookin’ at the former JCW Light Heavyweight Champion.. We was in Garfield, NJ back in 2002.. Shoot.. talkin’ bout their neighborhood.. shoot. I understand that, but we talkin’ bout the North East indies. This is North East Indies, and I like how GCW get down. They got that flame ya know what I mean? That old ECW.. that flame.”

Jay on their plans for this weekend: “We comin’. We coming’. We here to take the titles. We need to get strapped up, and that’s what we gonna do.”